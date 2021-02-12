Audit Management Software Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2025 | Lockpath, Workiva, Riskonnect

Audit management software helps organizations streamline their audit processes and fulfill with regulations and many other internal policies. Audit management software is used by compliance professionals, operations managers to schedule audits and analyze results. It is used by the employees from departments including manufacturing, distribution, and others.

Major Players in This Report Include,

IBM Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Protiviti Inc. (United States), ACL Services Ltd. (Canada), Ideagen PLC (United Kingdom), Lockpath Inc. (United States), Wolters Kluwer (The Netherlands), Workiva Inc. (United States), MasterControl Inc. (United States) and Riskonnect, Inc. (United States)

Market Growth Drivers

Growing Demand from the Small and Medium Size Organizations

The Rise in Complexity in Auditing

Influencing Trend

Development in Technologies in Audit Management Software Such as Artificial Intelligence and With Advance Features

High Adopted of Cloud-Based Software

Restraints

High Initial Cost Required for Entering This Industry

Opportunities

Increase in Number of Small and Medium Size Organizations in Emerging Nations

Growing Requirement for Effective Risk Management and Compliance with Government Regulations

Challenges

High Cost Associated with Audit Management Software

The Audit Management Software market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Key Strategic Developments in Audit Management Software Market:

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Audit Management Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Audit Management Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Audit Management Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Audit Management Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Audit Management Software Market Breakdown by Segments (by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), Components (Solution, Services), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Others), Organizations Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises))

5.1 Global Audit Management Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Audit Management Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Audit Management Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Audit Management Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Audit Management Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

