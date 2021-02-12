Chatbot Market Next Big Thing | Biggest Opportunity Of 2021

A chatbot is a trending service where people interact via a chat interface. The chatbot usually responds in a conversational style and carries out actions in response to the conversation. It needs a platform or messaging application to run inside it. Chatbots offer a conversational experience using natural language processing and artificial intelligence to mimic conversations with real people. There are two kinds of chatbots in the market scripted bots and artificial intelligence (AI) bots. An AI bot can automate complex simultaneous communication with multiple users, covering many loosely connected topics. While European consumers seem to love chatbots more than anyone else as the region lags behind the United States in chatbot development. According to AMA, the Global Chatbot market is expected to see growth rate of 29.5%.

The global Chatbot market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Chatbot industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Chatbot study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

Key players in the global Chatbot market

IBM Corporation (United States), eGain Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services Inc. (United States), Dialogflow (United States), Nuance Communications (United States), Creative Virtual Ltd (United Kingdom), Artificial Solutions Inc. (Sweden), Next IT Corp (United States), [24]7. ai Inc. (United States) and Botsify (Pakistan) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Chatfuel (United States), Bold360 ai (United States), LiveChat Inc. (Poland), Baidu (China), Kik (Canada), WeChat (China), Babylon Health (United Kingdom) and SRI International (United States).



Market Trend

Voice Experiences Become Mainstream

Automated Call Centres with AI Technology

Rich Customer Insights

Market Drivers

Increase in social media penetration owing to the rise in internet connectivity is expected to drive the demand for the chatbot market.

Rising Demand for Self-Service, High Processing Speed, Machine Learning Models, and Data Availability

Growing Need for Training and the Necessity for Reducing Operational Cost

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in AI and NLP Chatbots

Increasing Focus on Customer Engagement through Various Channels

Initiatives toward Development of Self-Learning Chatbots

Restraints

High Installation and Maintenance Cost

Lack of Skilled Resources

Challenges

Lack of Awareness in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Data Privacy and Security Issues

Limited User Attention and Viability of Data

The Chatbot industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Chatbot market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.

Moreover, the Chatbot report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Chatbot market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.

The Global Chatbot Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Menu or Button-based Chatbots, Keyword Recognition Based Chatbots, Contextual Chatbots, Others), Application (Customer Service Assistant, Payments, Order & Booking, Content Delivery, Others), Platform (Web-based, Mobile-based), Industry Vertical (Retail, BFSI, Media and entertainment, Healthcare, Travel & Tourism, E-commerce, Others), Component (Software, Service), Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs))



The Chatbot market study further highlights the segmentation of the Chatbot industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Chatbot report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.

In addition, the Chatbot market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Chatbot market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.

The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Chatbot industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.

