Airborne Fire Control Radar Market to Reach $3,455 Million, Globally, by 2022 | How Top Companies are Strengthening Its Business during the COVID-19 Pandemic | Key Player – Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, SAAB Group, Thales Group, Airbus Group

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Outlook – 2022

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $198 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 15.5% during the period 2016-2022. X-band segment is expected to witness highest growth rate, while region-wise North America is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Over the years, the demand for air and missile radar systems has increased significantly, owing to adoption of active electronically scanned array (AESA)-based systems, rise in concern for border security, automation of defense and surveillance radar systems, increase in military spending in various developing countries and others.

Radar has been extensively used by the defense industry after the Second World War and is now among the crucial component in military communications. High number of advancements in the recent years in radar technologies has given rise to increased flexibility of the tools. This has also resulted in the development of AESA in the airborne fire control radar systems. These types of phased array radar systems are much more precise, making it easier for airborne fire control radar in easy tracking of the target.

Furthermore, territorial conflicts in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa pose a major challenge in todays environment. The cause for such conflicts includes a mix of political and economic interests, normative reasons, and struggle over scarce natural resources. It has been seen in the past that territorial conflicts were the leading cause of war, especially if two countries disagreed over specific parts of territory. Due to this, the countries have secured their borders with effective technologies through air, water, and land; this increase in security concerns gives rise to the demand for airborne fire control radar systems worldwide.

In terms of frequency band, S-band accounted for the maximum revenue share during the forecast period. In addition, X-band airborne fire control radar is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

North America accounted for majority of the global market share in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Airborne Fire Control Radar Market:

In the year 2015, S band segment dominated the overall airborne fire control radar market in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3%.

North America generated the highest revenue among all regions in 2015.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region with India, China, and Japan as the leading countries for airborne fire control radar market.

U.S. and China accounted for the majority of the share, in terms of revenue, responsible for nearly 50% of the total market.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, SAAB Group, Thales Group, and Airbus Group are leading players in global airborne fire control radar market. They have adopted various strategies such as contracts & agreements, new product launches, expansion, and partnerships to sustain in the market.

