Commercial Satellite Imaging Strategic Assessment and Forecast Till 2025: Digital Globe, Galileo Group, Planet Labs 

top manufacturers are Digital Globe, Inc. (United States), Galileo Group, Inc. (United States), Planet Labs, Inc. (United States), Spaceknow, Inc. (United States), SkyLab Analytics (United Kingdom), Harris Corporation (United States), BlackSky Global LLC (United States), ImageSat Inernational N.V (Israel), European Space Imaging (EUSI) GmbH (Germany) and UrtheCast Corp. (Canada)

Brief Overview on Global Commercial Satellite Imaging

Commercial Satellite Imaging is basically the collection of the information in the form of image with the help of the satellite which are operated either by government or related companies. These satellites images are useful for government in defense sector and also for other business sectors where mapping is becoming essential now-a-days. Moreover, location based application and services are gaining popularity in the market and also increasing convenience of the audience. Government are taking initiatives and providing extra funds for such satellite launch as these mapping solutions are useful for government in plenty of sectors.

According to AMA, the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging market is expected to reach USD5.2 Billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 11.49%.

The Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (0.25 m Resolving Power, 0.5 m Resolving Power, 1 m Resolving Power, Other), Application (Surveillance & security, Disaster management, Geospatial data acquisition and mapping, Urban planning & development, Energy & natural resource management, Media and Entertainment, Defense and Intelligence)

Global Commercial Satellite Imaging the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



