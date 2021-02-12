Sports Medicine Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

The major factors driving the growth of the market include growing incidence of sports injuries, continuous developments of new products and treatment modalities, also the developments in regenerative medicine.Sports medicine is gaining importance with the increasing awareness regarding sports medicine furthermore research in various organizations and universities have also helped to create awareness. For instance, University of Canberra, is conducting high quality, innovative, internationally relevant medicine research in collaborations with various schools including Wingate Institute and Australian Ballet School.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Sports Medicine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global sports medicine market is estimated to be over US$ 5 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2030.

Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation, Berg, and RTI Surgical among others.

Increasing incidences of knee injuries caused in sports and constant wear and tear of muscle and tissue in sports athlete that require sports medicine are some of the major factor driving the growth of the sports medicine market. According to a study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, knees are the most regularly injured body parts in a game with almost 31.0% of all sports injuries are associated with the knees and almost 34.0% are associated with the head, neck and shoulder.

The Sports Medicine Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Body Reconstruction Products (Arthroscopy, Implants & Orthobiologics, Prosthetics, Facture & Ligament Repair), Body Support and Recovery Products (Braces & Support, Physiotherapy), Application (Knee, Shoulder, Spine, Foot & Ankle, Hip Injures)

