Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

Molecular diagnostics is a vital tool for the cost-effective, accurate, rapid, delivery of effective and safe therapy for many diseases. Increasing cases of hospital acquired infections and (add more drivers) have led to the growing need for molecular diagnostic in hospitals facilities. According to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in 2017, Hospitals Acquired Infections (HAI) accounted for almost 1.7 million cases with 99,000 deaths every year in the U.S.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Molecular Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report the global molecular diagnostics market was valued at over US$ 6 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a double digit in the forecasted period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the factors such as, growing number of infectious diseases, hospital acquired infections and various other diseases. It is anticipated to grow at a 8.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Get sample copy of “Molecular Diagnostics Market” at:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/10

Some of the prominent players in the Molecular Diagnostics Market include:



Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, QIAGEN N.V., Danaher Corporation, Hologic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Biomerieux SA., among others.

Increasing funding by governments and various organizations for research and clinical studies in the molecular diagnosis space are anticipated to boost the market growth. These initiatives by the government play an important role in the practice of new product development. For instance, Accelerate Diagnostics received a funding of USD 19.45 million by different organizations, including the Oracle Institutional Partners, Schuler Family Foundation, Oracle Partners, & various others, for development and sale of IVD tests and tools. Moreover, in 2015, Merck’s venture capital arm funded AdvanDx with almost USD 12 million for R&D of pathogen screening for key HAI.

The Molecular Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Product & Services (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Services) Technique (PCR, Sequencing, Electrophoresis), End Users (Diagnostic & Research laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Bio Technique Companies) and Region

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Have any query? Inquiry about report: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/10

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this report @

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/10

About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com