Single-use Bioreactors Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

The continual growth of the single-use bioreactors market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of single-use bioreactors which are extensively used to for single-use bioprocess in the manufacturing of vaccines, antibodies, APIs and other forms of therapeutics. Moreover, availability of several benefits associated with single-use bioreactors coupled with increasing funding in R&D activities worldwide is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global single-use bioreactors market between 2019 and 2030.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Single-use Bioreactors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global single-use bioreactors market is estimated to be over US$ 800.0 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Single-use Bioreactors Market include:

Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Applikon Biotechnology, Eppendorf AG, Celltainer, Pierre Guérin, and Cellexus Ltd

The utilization of single-use bioreactors bears several advantages over its conventional alternatives. Lower downtimes, high batch output, coupled with increased efficiency are few of the benefits of single-use bioreactors. Moreover, low initial capital investment for single-use bioreactors as compared to stainless bioreactors has been proven to be highly crucial in contributing to the extensive adoption of single-use bioreactors by mid and small-scale industries. Furthermore, reduced demands for sterilization & cleaning and fewer components is anticipated to further contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

The Single-use Bioreactors Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Single Use Bioreactor Systems, Filtration Assemblies, and Media Bags), Molecule Type(Monoclonal Antibodies (MABS), Stem Cells, and Vaccines Gene-Modified Cells), Cell Type(Mammalian Cells, Yeast Cells, and Bacterial Cells) and End User (Biotechnology Companies, and Biopharmaceutical Companies)

