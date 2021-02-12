Downhole Tools Industry- Global Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026 with key players position (Schlumberger Ltd., Halliburton Co., Saint Gobain, Baker Hughes and others)

“The Downhole Tools Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Downhole Tools Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Downhole Tools Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Downhole Tools Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Downhole Tools Market

The Downhole Tools Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:

Flow & Pressure Control Tools

Impurity Control Tools

Drilling Tools

Downhole Control Tools

Handling Tools

Key applications:

Well Drilling

Well Completion

Well Intervention

Formation & Evaluation

Oil & Gas Production

Key players or companies covered are:

Schlumberger Ltd.

Halliburton Co.

Saint Gobain

Baker Hughes

Weatherford International Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Oil States International Inc.

Moog Inc.

Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Anton Oilfield Services Ltd.

Logan Oil Tools Inc.

Wenzel Downhole Tools Ltd.

United Drilling Tools Ltd.

Excalibre Downhole Tools Ltd.

Bilco Tools Inc.

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Downhole Tools Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Downhole Tools Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Downhole Tools Market impacted?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Downhole Tools Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

