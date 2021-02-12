Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

he global market for diesel generators is expected to register a steady growth rate until the end of 2025 owing to a rise in demand for continuous power supply and the cost efficiency of diesel generators. A continuous power supply is the baseload electricity required to run a predefined set of electrical equipment.

A diesel generator is a compact and robust machine, which is used for converting mechanical energy to electrical energy. It uses diesel as fuel for combustion, which is injected into the combustion chamber under high pressure. This helps the generator start and rotate the shaft, producing electricity. It is used for supplying the electrical power during power cuts, blackouts, or any other interruption to the main power supply, mostly in the industrial and commercial sectors. The agriculture sector has also emerged as a major end user of diesel generators market over the last few years, as electricity supply in rural areas where agriculture is practiced may be intermittent and unreliable.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global diesel generator market include

Cummins Inc.

Caterpillar

Wartsila

Rolls-Royce plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Ashok Leyland

Greaves Cotton Limited

Denyo Co. Ltd.

Kirloskar Electric Company.

Segmentation:

The global diesel generator market is segmented on the basis of power rating, portability, end use, and region.

On the basis of power rating, the global diesel generator market is segmented into 375-1000 KVA and more than 1000 KVA.

By portability, the global diesel generator market is segmented into stationary and portable. The portable segment of the market has been growing at a steady growth rate over the last few years and is likely to be a major segment of the global diesel generator market over the forecast period.

By end use, the global diesel generator market is segmented into industrial, commercial, and agriculture. The industrial segment holds the largest share in the global diesel generator market. Driven by the growing demand for diesel generator in the oil and gas industry, the industrial segment is likely to be the major consumer of diesel generators over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is a prominent regional segment of the global diesel generator market, due to the growing oil and gas activities in the region. The growing agriculture sector in the region is also likely to be a major driver for the diesel generator market in the region.

