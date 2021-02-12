Global Remotely Operated Vehicles Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The global electric insulator market is predicted to develop at a 5.88% CAGR between 2018- 2023 states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Electric insulator, simply put, is a form of material that helps in resisting the flow of the electric current.

Generally, it is used in every electric device in the transmission and the distribution line. It comes in different voltage capacities of low, medium, and high and is mostly used in cable, busbar, switchgear, transformer, and other applications. These insulators are made of ceramic, glass, and composite. Utilities and industries are some its end users.

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global electric insulator market report based on end user, type, application, and voltage.

By voltage, the global electric insulator market is segmented into low, medium, and high. Of these, the medium voltage segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global electric insulator market is segmented into cable, busbar, switchgear, transformer, and others. Of these, the transformer segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By type, the global electric insulator market is segmented into ceramic, glass, and composite. Of these, the ceramic segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the global electric insulator market is segmented into utilities, industries, and others. Of these, the utilities segment will command the largest share over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global electric insulator market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will lead the market over the forecast period. Upgrade of present electrical infrastructure, growing demand for power, increase in power generation and electric grid capacity, booming industrial sector, urbanization, and increase in population are adding to the global electric insulator market growth in the region. India & China have the largest share in the market. Besides, growing electrification worldwide and a rise in infrastructural activities are also adding market growth.

The global electric insulator market in North America is predicted to have significant growth over the forecast period.

The global electric insulator market in Europe is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. The presence of several developed countries especially Germany, the UK, Canada, and the US, coupled with growing electrification, is adding to the global electric insulator market growth in the region.

The global electric insulator market in the MEA is predicted to have moderate growth over the forecast period.



Southwire Company (US)

Maclean Fogg (US)

Lapp Insulators (Germany)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)

Toshiba (Japan)

Hubbell (US)

NGK Insulators (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

General Electric (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

