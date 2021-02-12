Global Submarine Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Scenario

Market Highlights

The Global Market for Distribution Feeder Automation Systems is projected to be valued at USD 5.21 Billion by 2025, with 7.01% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2025.

Distribution feeder automation systems integrate automation in distribution feeder systems which enhances the functioning of such systems used by utilities. The distribution feeder automation systems provide real-time data for continuous monitoring, which allows operators to enhance service quality and reduce downtimes.

In 2018, North America dominated the global distribution feeder automation systems market in terms of share: MRFR

The global market is segmented as Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and South America. North America is poised to hold the largest market share in the global distribution feeder automation systems market during the forecast period. Automation integration in North America is growing at a tremendous pace, as it increases the reliability and performance of the utility. Further, the increasing installations of renewable energy sources for power generation is also expected to drive the installation of distribution feeder automation systems during the forecast period. The US market held the largest market share in North America in 2018 and is poised to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the increasing adoption of automation systems in the country.

In Europe, the UK is expected to grow with the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of automation systems in the country. Further, Russia held the largest market share of the market in 2018, due to the extensive network of utility in the country and the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources. In Asia-Pacific, China held the largest market share in 2018 due to the increasing demand for electricity. While, India is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the increasing industrialization in the country, leading to the higher adoption of automation systems. In the Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, which increase the demand for automation in utilities. In South America, Brazil held the largest market share in 2018 due to the extensive network of utilities in the country. However, Argentina is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the region during the forecast period primarily due to the growing integration of automation in the utility sector in the country.

he global market for distribution feeder automation systems has been segmented based on product and application. By product, the global market includes hardware, software, and services. The software segment is expected to hold a larger share and grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. By application, the global market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period as industrialization is growing at a tremendous rate, primarily in developing countries.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global distribution feeder automation systems market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size and shares for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global distribution feeder automation systems market by product, application, and region.

