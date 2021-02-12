Global Heat Transfer Fluid Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

nsight of Industry

According to Market Research Future, the global diesel genset market 2020 is likely to attain a significant growth amid COVID 19 pandemic, recorded to be at a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2025 owing to some of the influential factors effecting actively. At this growth rate, the market will gather a higher valuation in the same timeframe.

Global Diesel Genset Market—Top Impacting Factors

MRFR, in its story, revealed that rising demand for reliable power supply accompanied by a surge in the installation of backup supply devices is set to stimulate product adoption. The stimulus of its market will reach to a great extent. These systems have achieved the strategic importance of focusing on the impending power shortages amongst several other alternate backup sources.

The factors such as rising power outages owing to extreme weather conditions have positively impacted the business scenario all over the world amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. In the case of point, as per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Hurricane Michael caused extensive power outages in the year 2018 and affected over 1.7 million customers across 6 U.S. states. In fact, strengthening consumer propensity & awareness toward reliable and affordable backup power solutions will complement the product demand in the coming years.

On the other hand, some more factors such as rising demand from the data center on account of surged data utilization through social networking & e-commerce platforms, government projects, and Smartphones will motivate the >750 kVA segment of the diesel gensets market trends. In fact, the factor of consumer shift toward smaller & less powerful units for domestic utilization on account of their operational suitability and economic viability will complement the business scenario after COVID-19 impact.

Furthermore, the rising dependency of industries and businesses on digitization and I.T., which necessitate the continuous & uninterrupted energy supply, is set to drive product adoption in the next time. Moreover, the rising cost of data center outages & downtimes has imparted a leading force for the wide-scale commercialization & adoption of diesel gensets.

Segmentation of Market

The global diesel genset market study has been conducted among segments such as probability, power output, application, and end-use.

Depending on probability, the global market has included stationary and portable.

Depending on the power output segment, the global market has included pp to 100 kVA, 100 kVA–350 kVA, 350 kVA–1,000 kVA, and beyond 1,000 kVA.

Depending on the application segment, the global market has included peak shaving, standby power, and continuous.

Depending on the end-user segment, the global market has included commercial, industrial, and residential.

Industry Players

Ashok Leyland (India)

Kirloskar Electric Company (India)

Caterpillar (U.S.)

Cummins Inc. (U.S.)

Wärtsilä (Finland)

Mitsubishi Heavy IndustriesLtd (Japan)

Rolls-Royce plc (U.K.)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Yanmar Co Ltd (Japan)

General Electric (U.S.)

Generac Power Systems Inc. (the U.S.)

Denyo Co. Ltd (Japan).

