Global Water Purifier Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global VCSEL Market 2020 research report by Market Research Future delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis. Through this, the study revealed that the global VCSEL market in the future is anticipated to expand at a rate of 17.1% in the forecast period of 2017-2023, with a valuation of USD 4.86 Billion in the same future period. Back in 2018, the market was valued at USD 1.65 Billion.

Top Impacting Factors

In the MRFR study, the growing demand for laser-based hard disc drives does act as a driver to the market. The foremost applications of VCSEL lie in data centers, high-speed communications, precision sensing applications, touch-less sensing, gesture recognition, enterprise networks, and chip-to-chip interconnects been liable for the market’s growth. The other factors accountable for the expansion of the VCSEL market also include the emergent adoption of VCSEL in automotive electronics applications and the rising practice of VCSEL in data communications. The practice of VCSEL also lies in two-dimensional fabrication array making in an individual die with separate light sources, increasing the power output.

A key trend pragmatic in the VCSELs market is the rapid use of 3D sensing and gesture recognition technologies in consumer electronics, which is yet again an imperative factor leading the market growth. Gesture recognition technology has also seen its wide adoption in various consumer goods, such as tablet PCs. The technology enhances touch screen capabilities by permitting users to make gestures at a remote location, irrespective of the device location. VCSELs are meant to be highly suitable for IR illumination applications, as they present numerous advantages that ranges from high-transmission efficiency, low-diverging circular beam, low-cost manufacturing, high reliability, and narrow-emission spectrum. Furthermore, VCSELs are also competent in providing high efficiencies while functioning in harsh environments. Hence, the electronics industry has seen wide adoption of VCSELs with high wavelength stability and could achieve a higher valuation in the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market: Global VCSEL

The global VCSELs market has been segmented based on Type, Material, and End-User segments.

Depending on the type segment, the market has included single-mode and multi-mode.

Depending on material type, the market has included indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs), gallium nitride (GaN), and others.

Depending on end-user segment, the market has included automotive (driver monitoring, infotainment control, air quality monitoring, LiDAR, and others), consumer electronics (mobile devices & peripherals, face recognition, cameras, and others), industrial (gas sensing, industrial printing, heating systems, and others), healthcare (pulse oximeter, eye tracking, and others), IT & telecom (data communications, active optical cables, and others), and military (surveillance, lidar, and others).

Regional Outlook

Globally, the VCSEL market has been studied am among five regions such as Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Among the regions mentioned above, North America led the VCSEL market back in 2018. Even North America held a momentous share in 2015. Therefore, with the significant use of tablets and mobile devices, these are leading to the rise in the adoption of gesture recognition technology, which is propelling the adoption of VCSELs. Further, the demand for VCSEL-based optical transceivers in cloud infrastructure from technology giants, such as Facebook Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon Inc., and Google LLC, is expected to add to the market growth in the coming years.

With this, the Asia-Pacific region could also lead the market by the year 2023. Such growth is majorly is owing to demand RF amplifiers with a high rate of data transmission, elevated frequency, and power leading to the adoption of the VCSEL market. Also, the growth of the global VCSEL market is the mounting implementation of devices for energy & power applications and mounting demand for IT & telecommunication equipment that use VCSEL.

