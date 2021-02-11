Two-wheeler Lubricants Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~4% by 2029- Future Market Insights

Two-Wheeler Lubricants – Tackling Electromobility and Delivering Fuel Economy

In the era of electric mobility where battery is the fuel, automotive and transportation industry has been witnessing significant transformation and megatrends. The engine technology is changing fast, as emission regulations intensify and consumer demand for affordable yet efficient vehicles increases. As electrification takes hold of the transportation sector, disruption is also expected in automotive lubricants space, which has traditionally been one of the most attractive areas in oil & gas value chain.

Although the global lubricant brands are not likely to be affected by electric mobility anytime soon, companies are getting ready to draft new strategies to thrive in the disruptive business world. The ‘Two-Wheeler Lubricants Market’, though slightly touched by the emerging technologies, remains a bright spot in an otherwise slow-moving lubricants market, owing to its significant growth in developing economies. To analyze what lies ahead on the horizon, Future Market Insights (FMI) has conducted an in-depth study on two-wheeler lubricants market and developed the growth projections up to 2029.

Two Wheeler Lubricants Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the two wheeler lubricants market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the two wheeler lubricants market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

TWO WHEELER LUBRICANTS MARKET TAXONOMY

The global two wheeler lubricants market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Product

Synthetic Oils

Semi-Synthetic Oils

Mineral Oils

Bio-Based Lubricants

Greases

By Two Wheeler Type

Motorcycle Standard Cruiser Sports Mopeds

Scooter Standard Maxi Enclosed Three-Wheeled



By Application

Engine Oil

Suspension Oil

Break Oil

Chain Oil

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the two wheeler lubricants market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand-side & supply-side trends pertaining to the two wheeler lubricants market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the two wheeler lubricants market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the two wheeler lubricants market. Along with this, a comprehensive information pertaining to two wheeler lubricants and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the two wheeler lubricants market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The two wheeler lubricants market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Two Wheeler Lubricants Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the two wheeler lubricants market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical two wheeler lubricants market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the two wheeler lubricants market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the two wheeler lubricants market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the two wheeler lubricants market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the two wheeler lubricants market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Two Wheeler Lubricants Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Product Type

Based on the type, the two wheeler lubricants market is segmented into synthetic oils, semi-synthetic oils, mineral oils, bio-based lubricants, and greases. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the two wheeler lubricants market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 08 – Global Two Wheeler Lubricants Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Two Wheeler Type

This chapter provides details about the two wheeler lubricants market based on the two wheeler type, and has been classified into motorcycle and scooter. The motorcycle has been sub-segmented into standard, cruiser, sports and mopeds, while scooter has been sub-segmented into standard maxi, enclosed, and three-wheeled. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the two wheeler type.

Chapter 09 – Global Two Wheeler Lubricants Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application

This chapter provides details about the two wheeler lubricants market based on the application, and has been classified into engine oils, suspension oils, break oils, and chain oil. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the application.

Chapter 10 – Global Two Wheeler Lubricants Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Sales Channel

This chapter provides details about the two wheeler lubricants market based on the sales channel, and has been classified into OEM and aftermarket. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the sales channel.

Chapter 11 – Global Two Wheeler Lubricants Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the two wheeler lubricants market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America Two Wheeler Lubricants Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America two wheeler lubricants market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on segments and countries in North America.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Two Wheeler Lubricants Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Chapter 13 – Latin America Two Wheeler Lubricants Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the two wheeler lubricants market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 14 – Europe Two Wheeler Lubricants Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the two wheeler lubricants market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Two Wheeler Lubricants Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, India and ASEAN countries are prominent countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia two wheeler lubricants market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia two wheeler lubricants market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Two Wheeler Lubricants Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the two wheeler lubricants market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the two wheeler lubricants market in East Asia.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Two Wheeler Lubricants Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the two wheeler lubricants market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the two wheeler lubricants market in Oceania.

Chapter 18 – MEA Two Wheeler Lubricants Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the two wheeler lubricants market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 19 – Emerging Markets

This section highlights the growth prospects of the two wheeler lubricants market for emerging markets such as India, China and Indonesia.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the two wheeler lubricants market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the two wheeler lubricants market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are BP Castrol, Royal Dutch Shell, Pertamina, Petronas, Chevron (Caltex), ExxonMobil, and Petron, among others.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the two wheeler lubricants market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the two wheeler lubricants market.

