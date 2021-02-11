Global Flower Seeds Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025 

Global Flower Seeds Market Growth 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Flower Seeds market will register a 7.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1243.4 million by 2025, from $ 935.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Flower Seeds business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Flower Seeds market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Flower Seeds, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Flower Seeds market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Flower Seeds companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Annual Seeds

Biennial Seeds

Perennial Seeds

Annual seeds and biennial seeds accunted for the major share of global market, the two types occupied 86.5% sales share in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Outdoor Farms

Indoor Farms

Floriculture

Outdoor farms is the biggest application field, which accounted for 62% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Syngenta

Burpee Seed Company

Sakata

Benary

Hem Genetics

Takii Seed

Farao

PanAmerican Seed

Vilmorin Garden

Floranova

Shanghai Seed Industry

Sinoseed

Changjing Seed

W.Legutko

Starke Ayres

Torseed

Zhejiang Hongyue Seed

PNOS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Flower Seeds consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Flower Seeds market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flower Seeds manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flower Seeds with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Flower Seeds submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

