Remote Starter Market Pricing, Customized Section, Future Demand, Trends, Opportunities by 2027

The rising investment in research and development activities has enormously accelerated the innovation in the field of the automotive sector. Besides, the introduction of electronics and sensors in vehicles have increased the comfort level of the passengers as well as drivers. The remote starter is one such innovation in the field of automotive. The remote starter is radio-controlled device which is installed in a vehicle and is utilized to preheat or cool the vehicle before the owner gets into it. The system is activated by pressing a button on a key chain remote. The preheating and cooling are activated for a predetermined time.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The increasing demand for comfort and safety needs in the vehicle is primarily driving the remote starter market. Besides, the remote starter is gaining heavy demand from regions with shivering cold or extreme hot atmospheric conditions. Additionally, remote starter warms the exhaust muffler for better catalytic effect, which further reduces the toxic exhaust gases. Moreover, increasing investment in research and development activities is proliferating the market growth. However, high cost of installation and rising cyber threats are anticipated to restrain the remote starter market. Furthermore, rising aftermarket installation is propelling the market growth.

The remote starter market trends are as follows:

App-based remote starter to dominate the market

The technology available in vehicles is taking a huge leap forward with the implementation of smartphone integration. The app-based remote starter works similarly like conventional key chain remote starter. The app-based remote starter has additional benefits of locating the vehicle on the app, provide remote information on fuel level, odometer reading and other such features. Due to its benefits, the automakers are launching apps on smartphones for controlling the vehicle remotely. For instance, in 2018, Mazda implemented app-based remote starter on most of its lineup.

Partnerships to drive the growth

The demand for comfort and convenience in vehicle has raised enormously in recent years. Vehicle manufacturers are constantly adopting newer technologies in vehicle to attract new consumer base. Besides, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) has enhanced the luxury segment in a vehicle. Additionally, the rising internet speed and connectivity is propelling the demand for Internet of Things (IoT) in vehicle. Automakers are optimizing the use of IoT inside a vehicle by partnering with firms providing solutions. For instance, Hyundai streamlined integration with the google assistance for voice assistance. With the help of voice commands, the Hyundai vehicles could be started remotely from any location.

