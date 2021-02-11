Defense Cyber Security Market Key Players, Product & Application Segmentation & Forecast 2027

Various developments in information technology, updating existing equipment with intelligence, surveillance, and growing amount of sensitive data obtained from different networks have demanded that the defense industry use secure and improved cybersecurity solutions. Furthermore, with military organizations growing relying on the internet network, the frequency and complexity of cyberattacks are on the increase. To order to combat all these vulnerabilities, the implementation of cybersecurity technologies within the defense industry is a major priority. The key motivations behind cyber-criminals include the defense rivalry, political rivalry, financial gain, foreign competition, and radical religious interest.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Current risks of cyber-attacks by organized crime organizations on sensitive infrastructures & high-value assets, technological advances in the information security industry remain the primary drivers for the creation of cybersecurity solutions for the defense sector. Furthermore, the improved intelligence of active arms, combined with systems of identification and surveillance and the increasing confidentiality of systems collecting information has made use of software that efficiently enhances cyber protection. Besides, various expenditure on resources for R&D of cybersecurity solutions has led to the development of this market for fighting cyber threats. However, the high maintenance costs, constant need to conform to industry standards, complexities of device security, and lack of a common cybersecurity system are likely to significantly impede market development.

The global defense cybersecurity market trends are as follows:

New product launches and deals to flourish the market

Also, Raytheon Company and IronNet Cybersecurity have announced plans to build cyber solutions to defend organizational and IT networks by 2020. Such technologies will combine managed security services with advanced tools for monitoring and communicating risks, like the mutual defense platform of IronNet and its network traffic analysis software, to potentially offer new business safety solutions. Furthermore, Unisys signed a $140 million contract in 2020 with a leading commercial defense contractor for the protection of data across unclassified and classified IT environments and to offer full cross-functional IT services with Unisys Stealth security tools, thus optimizing how they provide services to their major clients. Also, ForAllSecure, which has been prototyping its information security testing platform, known as Mayhem, with DoD components for more than three years, was awarded a $45 million contract by DIU in 2020. It collaborated with the Cyberspace Research Community, the Naval Sea Systems Command, the Cyberspace Operations Squadron, and the U.S. Army C5ISR.

Deployment of defense security software and CERTs due to the growing severity of cyber-attacks on military organizations

Attacks on governments, corporations, and people rose exponentially. Protection infrastructure rapidly becomes an attractive option for individual and state-funded cyber-attackers who now understand the importance of disrupting security systems which previously were deemed impenetrable. The complexity of cyber-attacks such as malware and viruses led cybersecurity firms to develop enhanced protection strategies and applications such as SIM software solutions (Security of Information Management), NFA (Network Flow Analysis), & IBUTMS (Integrating Simple Unified Threat Management System). All of these solutions can be combined to form a strong system of defense against complicated threats. Furthermore, the U.S. announced the chartering of the Cybersecurity Industry supply chain task forces to recognize, prioritize, supervise, and encourage the implementation of operational solutions to secure the whole of the supply chain protected unclassified information.

