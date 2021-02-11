Global Energy and Sports Drinks Industry Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020 

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Energy and Sports Drinks Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Sports drinks are a type of drink that is designed to help athletes replenish water, electrolytes and energy before and after training or competition.

Energy drinks are a functional beverage that stimulates drugs, the main ingredient of which is caffeine, which provides psychological and physical stimulation. In addition to caffeine, it also has vitamin B family and taurine and other ingredients.

The Energy and Sports Drinks market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Energy and Sports Drinks industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Energy and Sports Drinks market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Energy and Sports Drinks market covered in Chapter 12:

Rockstar

Arizona

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Big Red

Bodyarmor SuperDrink

Vital Pharmaceuticals

National Beverage

Red Bull

Pepsico

Monster

Living Essentials Marketing

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Energy and Sports Drinks market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Sports drinks

Energy drinks

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Energy and Sports Drinks market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores and discount stores

On-trade

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

