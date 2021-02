Global Flame Arrestor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Flame Arrestors offer the benefits of improved durability, grip, improved fuel efficiency, noise reduction, reduced carbon emission, or all in combination.

The Global Flame Arrestors Market is expected to witness 5.50% CAGR during the forecast period and the market size is expected to reach USD 10.1 Billion by 2025.

The global flame arrestors market is segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. The market is segmented based on type as in-line and end-of-line. By application, the global market is segmented into the storage tank, pipeline, incinerator, ventilation system, and others. By end-user, the market is segmented as chemical, oil & gas, metals & mining, pharmaceutical, waste-to-energy plant, and others. By region, the global market for flame arrestors is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Market Research Analysis

By region, the global market for flame arrestors is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe’s flame arrestors market is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

Europe flame arrestors market is expected to witness significant growth due to the presence of a number of developed nations and their patterns of adopting safety features in the workplace. In Europe, Germany is estimated to hold the largest share in the market due to the presence of major manufacturers and stringent government regulations towards safety features in end-user industries.

The rest of the world includes the regions of the Middle East & Africa and South America. The flame arrestors market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness significant growth due to the expansion of international players and increased expenditure. South America has a significant growth rate due to a growing number of manufacturers and growing research and development activities by the major players. Furthermore, government regulations regarding industrial safety and major manufacturers are expanding their presence in the region further boosts the demand for flame arrestors in the region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Flame Arrestors Market are Morrison Bros. Co. (US), Tornado Combustion Technologies (US), Motherwell Tank Protection (UK), Protectoseal (US), Ergil (Germany), Westech Industrial (US), Elmac Technologies (UK), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Braunschweiger Flammenfilter (Germany), L&J Technologies (US) are among others.

