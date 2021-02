Global Aluminum Die-Casting Machine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Forecast

The Global Aluminum Die-Casting Machine Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2025.

Segmentation

By Product Type: The product type segments are high-pressure die casting (HPDC), low-pressure die casting (LPDC), and others. The high-pressure die casting (HPDC) segment accounts for over 70% of the market share due to the unparalleled casting cycle time offered by these machines, making it the largest segment. These machines are well-suited for automation due to their complex mechanism. A high volume of aluminum can be shaped in a short amount of time, leading to the use of HPDC machines in the automotive, packaging, and construction industries. LPDC machines have slow casting cycle times but can produce complex patterns without compromising on structural integrity. Dense aluminum can be modeled using LPDC machines, which find applicability in the aerospace industry.

By Industry Vertical: The automotive segment is the largest as aluminum parts are increasingly replacing iron and steel components in automotive manufacturing. Aluminum is a lightweight metal which serves to greatly enhance the fuel efficiency of vehicles, a factor that is driving the growth of the segment. Aluminum parts are easy to replace and recycle, which further enhances their utility in the automotive industry. The power segment is also expected to showcase significant growth. While aluminum is not as good a conductor as copper, it is lighter and, thus, offers a better conductivity-to-weight ratio. Therefore, aluminum is utilized in transmission lines, power cables, and power grids to reduce power dissipation; moreover, its light weight does not stress the supporting structure. The growth of utilities in developing economies is driving the growth of the segment. In the construction industry, aluminum is used in roofing, doors, and windows owing to its excellent malleability, corrosion resistance, and light weight. The growth of the global construction industry is directly fueling the growth of the global aluminum die-casting machine market.

Key Players

Buhler AG (Switzerland)

Technology Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd (Japan)

TOYO Machinery & Metal (Japan)

Ube Industries, Ltd (Japan)

Walbro (US)

Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Alcast Company (US)

Consolidated Metco, Inc. (US)

Gibbs Die Casting Corp. (US)

Frech (EN) (Germany)

Idra Group Ltd (Italy)

HMT Machine Tools Limited (India)

