Cloud-based Sports Analytics Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Cloud-based Sports Analytics’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

EXL (United States),IBM (United States),Catapult (United States),GlobalStep (United States),SportsSource Analytics (United Kingdom),Experfy (United States),IceBergs Sports (Canada),Chyronhego (United States),Stats Perform (United States),Exasol (Germany)

Cloud-Based Sports Analytics Make Use of Cloud Technology to Analyse & Track Vital Sports Information & Draw Insights to Have an Edge Over the Opponents. The Data Collected Through This Technology Can be Used for Various Purposes Including Selection of Players, Deciding Playing Line-Ups, & Strategy Formulation Before, During, & After The Game. Cloud-Based Services Offer Advantages, Such as Low Cost, Rapid Scalability, Easy Access, & Uninterrupted Service

by Type (On-Field, Off-Field), Application (Performance Analysis {Team Performance Analysis, Competitor Analysis, & Management}, Player Fitness &Safety, Player and Team Valuation, Fan Engagement, Broadcast Management), Component (Solutions, Services), Sports Type (Individual Sports, Team Sports) Market Concentration Insights:

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Teams & Clubs Partnering With Analytics Companies

Market Growth Drivers: Growth in the Demand for Tracking Player Performance & Fitness Variables, Such As Heartbeat, Speed, & Acceleration.

Need for Taking Improved Decisions to Gain an Advantage Over Competitors as Well as for Developing Strategies Related to Matches

Restraints: Privacy Concerns Associated With Cloud-Based Services



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter 1 Cloud-based Sports Analytics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued

Key Strategic Developments in Cloud-based Sports Analytics Market:

