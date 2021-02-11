Concrete Design Software Market is Booming Worldwide to Show Significant Growth

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Concrete Design Software’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
ACCA Software (Italy),S-FRAME Software (Canada),Tekla (Finland),Computer and Structures, Inc. (United States),ASDIP Structural Software (United States),Bentley Systems (United States),IES, Inc. (United States),MasterSeries (United Kingdom),Nemetschek Group (Germany),SkyCiv Engineering (Australia)
Concrete design software provides automation in the design and modeling of the concrete beams, walls, columns, etc with detailed information for proper implementation of the design. The software gives detailed reports of concrete design that includes intermediate results ad clause references. It is used in building hotels, office buildings, rail & transit, and other construction buildings for proper design with 3D and 2D designing features.
Market Segmentation
by Type (2D, 3D, Others), Application (Hotels, Office Buildings, Bridges, Rail and Transit, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), Features (Concrete Modeling, Seismic Performance Evaluation, Extensive Documentation, Others) Market Concentration Insights:
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Consumption of Concrete Design Software with the Integration of 3D Technology for Better Efficiency in Designing
Market Growth Drivers: Growing Construction and Building Activities
Demand for Automation in Designing and Modeling of the Concrete Surfaces to be Used in Construction
Restraints: Mandatory Requirement of Skills to Use Concrete Design Software
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Concrete Design Software Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact.
Key Strategic Developments in Concrete Design Software Market:
The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.
