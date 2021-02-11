Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Estimated to Perceive Exponential Growth till 2027

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Cloud Access Security Brokers’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
Imperva (United States),Bitglass (United States),CloudLock (United States),CipherCloud (United States),Skyhigh Networks (United States),Netskope (United States),Protegrity (United States),Symantec (United States),Adallom (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),CensorNet (United Kingdom),CloudMask (Canada),Proofpoint, Inc. (United States)
Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) is a software service between the cloud providerâ€™s and an organization’s on-premises infrastructure. It enables the organization to extend the range of its security policies beyond its own infrastructure. It delivers data management, security, automatic malware prevention, and others. According to IBM, in 2017, data breaches dropped by nearly 25 percent but there was 424% jump in breaches related to misconfigured cloud infrastructure owing to human errors. Thus increasing number of cyber-attacks driving the need for CASB services. In addition, increasing adoption in small and medium enterprises and technological advancement in the software industry boosting the demand for CASB services.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Control and Monitoring Cloud Services, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Security, Threat Protection), Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Education, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale, Telecommunication and IT, Others), Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, Software as a Service), Organization size (Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Education, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale, Telecommunication and IT, Others), Service (Professional Service, Support, Training, and Maintenance), Solution (Control and Monitoring Cloud Services, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Security (Encryption, Tokenization, Data Leakage Prevention), Threat Protection) Market Concentration Insights:
CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis
Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)
Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy
Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Demand for CASB for Real-Time Security Management
Rising Adoption of Strong Network Security Solutions in Organizations
Market Growth Drivers: Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Services
Increasing Demand for CASB for Compliance and Threat Management Solutions
Provide Visibility to the IT Department Regarding Usage of Sanctioned and Unsanctioned Cloud Services
Restraints: Concerns Regarding Data Privacy and Security
High-Cost Associate with CASB
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Extracts from Table of Contents
Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
………………….continued
This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.
Key Strategic Developments in Cloud Access Security Brokers Market:
The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.
