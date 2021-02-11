Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Estimated to Perceive Exponential Growth till 2027

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Cloud Access Security Brokers’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Imperva (United States),Bitglass (United States),CloudLock (United States),CipherCloud (United States),Skyhigh Networks (United States),Netskope (United States),Protegrity (United States),Symantec (United States),Adallom (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),CensorNet (United Kingdom),CloudMask (Canada),Proofpoint, Inc. (United States)

Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) is a software service between the cloud providerâ€™s and an organization’s on-premises infrastructure. It enables the organization to extend the range of its security policies beyond its own infrastructure. It delivers data management, security, automatic malware prevention, and others. According to IBM, in 2017, data breaches dropped by nearly 25 percent but there was 424% jump in breaches related to misconfigured cloud infrastructure owing to human errors. Thus increasing number of cyber-attacks driving the need for CASB services. In addition, increasing adoption in small and medium enterprises and technological advancement in the software industry boosting the demand for CASB services.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Control and Monitoring Cloud Services, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Security, Threat Protection), Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Education, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale, Telecommunication and IT, Others), Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, Software as a Service), Organization size (Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Education, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale, Telecommunication and IT, Others), Service (Professional Service, Support, Training, and Maintenance), Solution (Control and Monitoring Cloud Services, Risk and Compliance Management, Data Security (Encryption, Tokenization, Data Leakage Prevention), Threat Protection) Market Concentration Insights:

CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis

Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy

Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Demand for CASB for Real-Time Security Management

Rising Adoption of Strong Network Security Solutions in Organizations

Market Growth Drivers: Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Services

Increasing Demand for CASB for Compliance and Threat Management Solutions

Provide Visibility to the IT Department Regarding Usage of Sanctioned and Unsanctioned Cloud Services

Restraints: Concerns Regarding Data Privacy and Security

High-Cost Associate with CASB

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Cloud Access Security Brokers Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

What benefits does AMA research studies provides?

Supporting company financial and cash flow planning

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

