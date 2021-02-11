Civil Engineering Software Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Civil Engineering Software’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Autodesk (United States),Microsoft (United States),Computers and Structures, Inc. (United States),Oracle (United States),PTC (United States),Trimble, Inc. (United States),Mathsoft (United States),ANSYS (United States),Bentley Systems (United States),Archon Engineering (United States)

Civil engineering software encompasses a range of tools to help civil engineers throughout both the design and construction process. This software can help in every stage of the project comprising drafting & documenting, designing, visualizing & analyzing. The increasing construction industry worldwide and rising urbanization and infrastructural projects are some of the key drivers fueling the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Drafting or Drawing, Project Planning and Project Management, 3D Modeling, Building Information Modeling (BIM), Geo-Technical work, Road Designing & Analysis, Structural Analysis and Design, Cost Estimation and Quantity Estimation, Others {Project Control, Project Accounting, Risk Analysis, Fluid Mechanics}), End Users (Construction/Architecture Companies, Education, Others), Deployment Type (Cloud-based, On-Premises), Organisation Size (Small & Medium Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises) Market Concentration Insights:

CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis

Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy

Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Trends of BIM

The Growing Popularity of IoT and Virtual Reality

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Construction Industry Worldwide

Rising Urbanization and Infrastructural Projects

The Rising Popularity of Civil Engineering Softwareâ€™s among the Engineers

Restraints: Cyber Security Threats May Act As a Restraint



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Civil Engineering Software Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

Key Strategic Developments in Civil Engineering Software Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

