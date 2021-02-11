Carbon Footprint Management Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Carbon Footprint Management’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
IBM (United States),Schneider Electric (France),Salesforce (United States),SAP (Germany),ENGIE (France),Dakota Software (United States),ProcessMAP (United States),IsoMetrix (South Africa),Carbon Footprint (England),Enablon (France)
A carbon footprint management system is used to helps organizations forecast future emissions, calculate the actual output, manage market transactions, and ensure compliance with regional, state, and national regulations. Growing concern over environmental issues has considerably increased the number of regulations and legislation that aim to carbon footprint management software in various industries.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Software, Service), Services (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), End Use Vertical (IT and Telecom, Food and Beverages, Metals and Mining, Automotive, Chemical and Materials, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Commercial Buildings, Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Others), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Pricing Type (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License) Market Concentration Insights:
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growing Demand for Energy Consumption by Industries
Market Growth Drivers: Rising in Government Initiatives for Low Carbon Policies
Taking Initiatives by Corporates for Environment Sustainability
Restraints: Lack of Willingness to Adopt Carbon Emission Software Among Developing and Undeveloped Countries
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
