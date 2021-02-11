CAD Viewers Software Market – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘CAD Viewers Software’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Autodesk Inc. (United States),Dassault Systemes SE (DraftSight) (France),PTC Inc. (Onshape) (United States),Irfan View (Austria),Microspot Ltd. (United Kingdom),CADCAM-E Inc. (United States),Actify, Inc. (United Kingdom),CT CoreTechnologie Group (Germany),KISTERS Group (Germany),CADSoftTools (Germany)



CAD viewer software allows the user to open and view CAD files that do not have CAD software. The software helps to annotate and sometimes offers the feature to edit various CAD file types such as DWG, STL, DXF, and IGES. In the software, the designers can access and explore all geometrical and metadata for a specific design file that enables them to make annotation, navigate layers and components and measure angles, surfaces and distances. CAD viewers can make maximum use of any design department that needs access to the files performings 3D and 2D modeling.

Market Segmentation

by Application (Individual, Large Size Enterprise, Small-medium Size Enterprise), Pricing Option (Free Trial, Annual Subscription, Monthly Subscription, One Time License), Platform (Desktop, Laptop, Tablet), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based) Market Concentration Insights:

CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis

Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy

Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Cloud-based CAD Viewers Software are Flourishing in the Market

The Use of CAD Viewers Software in Smartphone Apps

Market Growth Drivers: The demand for the tool for maintaining the underlying information and real maths of the geometry with low cost without using CAD application. Also with benefits like easy file format sharing and collaboration, saving time and money

Restraints: Limited Accessibility in Various types of Platform

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

CAD Viewers Software Market Research Report

Chapter 1 CAD Viewers Software Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets CAD Viewers Software Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

Key Strategic Developments in CAD Viewers Software Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

