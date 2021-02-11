Air Compressor Market – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Air Compressor’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Atlas Copco (Sweden),Ingersoll Rand Inc. (Ireland),Kaeser Compressors, Inc. (Germany),Sullair (United States),BOGE (Germany),Doosan Group (South Korea),Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan),Hokuetsu Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan),Elgi Equipments (India),Hanbell Precise Machinery Co., Ltd. (China),Fusheng Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

An air compressor is a tool that converts power into the potential energy stored in compressed air using an electric motor, diesel or gasoline engine. The air compressor creates and moves compressed air, which under pressure, provides the force that can be used to power various other kinds of tools. There are many types of air compressors used in various industries like portable air compressors, railway air compressors, medical air compressors, oil-free and oil-lubricated air compressor, etc.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Reciprocating Air Compressor, Screw Air Compressors, Centrifugal Air Compressor, Axial Air Compressor, Others), Industry Verticals (Petrochemical and Chemical, Machinery Manufacturing, Mining and Metallurgy, Construction, Others), Distribution Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), Grade (Consumer Grade, Professional Grade, Industrial Grade) Market Concentration Insights:

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing use of Air Compressors From Food and Beverages Industry

Technical Advancements in Air Compressors

Market Growth Drivers: The Demand for Increased Energy Efficiency which is Cost-effective and Helps in Pollution Control

Increasing Demand for Heat Recovery from Various Industries

Restraints: Stringent Regulatory Standards on Air Compressor

Problems Associated with Maintenance of Air Compressor



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

