Aviation Electric Test Equipment Market Business Insights, Trends and Applications by 2021 to 2027

Aviation refers to an aeronautics branch that includes aircraft design, manufacture, production, and service. Aviation electric test equipment is used to test aircraft functioning and issues related to lighting systems, air condition, electrical circuits, power generation, and distribution. Aviation testing devices set the standard in the aviation maintenance industry. The equipment is primarily used for the calibration, inspection, assessment, and certification testing of various types of aircraft instruments. It includes inertial instruments, weather radar systems, tachometer or generator indicators, pressure-sensitive devices, and gyroscopes.The aviation test equipment’s primary functions include test preparation, memorizing, recording, and tracking tests. The main goal of such test equipment is to reduce the cost of the life cycle, boost reliability and protection of the system, isolate faults, and advance testability.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The factors driving the growth of the global market for aviation electric test equipment include increase in R&D activities for developments in aviation test equipment. Modernization of various commercial, military aircraft with latest technologies and growing importance of integrated systems drive the need for advanced electric testing systems. The growing defence budget, government spending, a multi-use testing program for various weapon platforms, open and configurable testers, and growing usage of software-adaptable solutions drive the growth of the globalmarket considerably. Besides, there is also an increase in aerospace activity, and demand for aviation test equipment has risen irrespective of geographic regions.On the other hand, some constraints hinder the market growth such as reduced avionics module lifetime as well as the maintenance of legacy platforms.

The global aviation electric testing equipment market trends are as follows:

New product launches and deals to flourish the market

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing approved MK Test’s bond tester for use in loop resistance measurement tests, in 2019. Also, this Bond Loop and Joint Resistance Tester (BLRT) will now be used as a substitute for the legacy Loop Resistance Testers (LRT) in both manufacturing and maintenance tasks on all Boeing commercial unfuelled production aircraft.

The modular advanced countermeasures dispensing system (ACDS) test equipment (MATE) developed by BAE systems is a PC-based lower-level test bench, which runs automatic tests and generates reports based on the test results. Another development by BAE Systems is the Stores System Tester (SST) is a rugged flight line armament test system that allows for diagnostic analysis in realtime.

Increase in adoption of unmanned aerial vehicle testers in battlefield

The main trends driving the aviation test equipment market are the growth of unmanned aerial vehicle testers in the battlefield and national airspace, technology integration of software solutions, elasticity of test equipment for various multiple weapons platforms, testing of higher capability technologies like digital RF, directional infrared countermeasures and increasing configurability and access practices.Rising UAV adoption in civil and commercial applications, increasing UAV deployment in border patrolling and counter-terrorism, and Federal Aviation Administration regulations allowing the use of UAVs in several industries are key market drivers. The market opportunities include the developments in the conventional equipment market, advanced standards, and modern artificial technologies.

