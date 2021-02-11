Gamma Knife Market Owing to a Rise in the Demand for Exotic Fruity Flavors Across the Globe

Get More Information About Gamma Knife Market: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3377

Brain Metastasis to Remain Largest Disease Indication Segment

Gamma knife treatment is applicable to treat various disease indications, including trigeminal neuralgia, cancer, brain metastasis, and AVM. Among these, application of gamma knife for remedying brain metastasis is likely to account for significant percentage of total market revenues, trailed by cancer and trigeminal neuralgia. Brain metastasis is likely to remain largest disease indication segment for gamma knife market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Gamma Knife Market to Expand at Significant CAGR

Asia Pacific is likely to pip both Europe and North America to emerge as the largest market for gamma knife by 2025-end. Increasing adoption of gamma knife equipment in India, South Korea, Japan, and China will support expansion of the gamma knife market in Asia Pacific. The gamma knife market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at CAGR of more than 10% throughout the forecast period. APEJ will emerge as more lucrative region than Europe and North America however, collectively secure nearly two-fourth revenue share of the global gamma knife market by the end of 2025.

Prominent Market Player’s Strategies to Maintain Market Position Huiheng Medical, Inc., Elekta, and Varian Medical Systems are prominent gamma knife equipment manufacturers. These players are likely to maintain their position in the market through continuous innovative product development and stepping in into new markets

