Video Analytics Market Explore Future Growth With Top Players

Video analytics refers to the use of algorithms to detect activities in a video from any location. The organizations can perform a real-time analysis of their customers through video analytics, which gives them ample amount of time to understand their behavior and take necessary steps. It involves field-proven and expert deployment, allowing the organizations to achieve significant developments in the video surveillance systems. Video analytics is helping security and public safety organizations in increasing their intelligence and investigative capabilities.

Most of the organizations are gathering a huge amount of data by adopting video surveillance cameras. The gathered information can be analyzed by implementing video analytics solutions. These solutions enable the organizations and governments to improve the security and safety of the people and assets.

According to Infoholic Research, it is estimated that the global video analytics market will witness a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period 2017–2023. The market is analyzed based on software and services, deployment, applications, verticals, and regions.

Currently, most of the companies are offering customized cloud-based video analytics solutions to their customers, which would allow them in achieving real-time intelligent monitoring and improve the security by using automatic alerts. Several analytics companies are hugely investing in AI-based video analytics to build platforms, sustainable business models, and also developing machine learning based algorithms. The organizations are using incident detection, perimeter intrusion management, redaction software, advanced search, and facial recognition analytics to find accurate images and gather relevant information from various cameras, which help them to find patterns and draw meaningful insights.

North America is set to be the leading region followed by EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Most of the video analytics companies have hugely invested in the region due to increase in demand for IP-based surveillance cameras, video management software, video analytics applications, and cloud-based video analytics. This trend is expected to increase the North America video analytics market in the next 5 years. EMEA and Asia Pacific are set to be emerging markets for the key stakeholders as most of the large enterprises and SMEs are showing interest in setting-up cameras, and are making significant investments in video analytics. In EMEA, many industries have seen tremendous technological advancements in intelligent video processing such as image processing, automatic detection of incidents, and others.

Few of the key players included in the report are IBM, Cisco, Honeywell, Agent Video Intelligence (Agent Vi), Axis Communication AB, Avigilon Corporation, and Others.

Globally, video analytics firms are acquiring start-up companies to extend their product & service portfolio and to expand their operations. This report provides an in-depth analysis of advanced technologies that are supporting the video analytics market growth, and key investments with respect to regions and verticals.

The study covers and analyzes the “Global Video Analytics” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.