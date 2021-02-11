High Temperature Silicon Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking

Silicone elastomers quickly grabbed the market when they were introduced in the mid-20th century. The properties such as fuel & oil resistance, higher temperature stability, and lower smoke within affordable price range attracted the customers.

The silicones that can operate at a consistent higher temperature (usually around and above 150°C) are termed as high-temperature silicones. Consistently growing industrialization, increasing miniaturization, and improving high temperature technologies are giving rise to increase in high temperature materials, thus giving opportunities for high-temperature silicones. Few new high performance chemicals have been developed in the past decades, and have proven themselves useful in major application areas of industrial and automotive, yet the suitable price range and oil resistant properties of silicones give them an edge over competing chemicals.

The high temperature silicone market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology, wherein our industry experts and panel of primary participants helped in compiling the best quality with realistic parametric estimations.

Silicone elastomers are the major contributors to the high-temperature silicone market followed by silicone coatings. Silicone elastomers, being premium products, are preferred over thermoplastic elastomers due to silicone’s high thermal resistance, which are used in the high temperature change areas. Automotive and construction industries are the major contributors to the high-temperature silicone market owing to high demand from developing countries and increased investments by the companies. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. China, which contributed the majority of the revenue in 2016 is estimated to continue to lead the market until 2022.

The expected economic stability in Europe will boost its industrial and automotive industry, thereby increasing opportunities for the high-temperature silicone market. Supportive government regulations to increase the chemical production and higher disposable income will drive the market growth.

The study of the global high-temperature silicone market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

The production market is very competitive in the high-temperature silicone market with the presence of many big multinational companies competing among each other. All the companies are making huge investments in R&D to innovate novel products with the objective of attaining more customers and thus increasing their market share. Some of the prominent companies operating in the high-temperature silicone market are BASF SE, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Dow Corning Corporation, Elkem AS, and Wacker Chemie AG, among many others.

Report Scope:

Products High-Temperature Elastomers High-Temperature Coatings High-Temperature Sealants & Adhesives High-Temperature Industrial Plastics

End-Use Applications Automotive Construction Industrial Electrical & Electronics Others

Regions Asia Pacific Europe North America Rest of the World



Industry outlook: market trends and drivers, restraints, and opportunities

