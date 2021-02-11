Precision Agriculture Market 2021 Key Players and Production Information Analysis with Forecast 2027 – Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems,  AgJunction, AgSense

ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “Precision Agriculture Market 2027” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Increasing global population and high-income growth have led to rising concerns related to food security across the globe. Several agricultural technology innovators and start-ups are developing various sustainable farming systems. With the rapid deployment of precision agriculture solutions, the farmers are capable of improving production yield by efficient management of farm enterprises. The emergence of innovative farm management techniques is supporting farmers to reduce energy consumption and overall cost-effective operations attributing to their resource-efficient and precise approach.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising awareness, coupled with the increased governmental initiatives for sustainable farming technologies are the key factors that are contributing to the growth of the precision agriculture market. In addition, increasing acceptance of new farming technologies is boosting agricultural production. Integration of smartphones with the internet of things (IoT) software & devices and rise in usage of drones in agriculture activities are anticipated to propel the precision agriculture market growth in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., AgJunction Inc., AgSense LLC (Valmont Industries, Inc.), CropMetrics LLC, CropZilla Software, Inc., Deere & Company, Raven Industries, Trimble Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Precision Agriculture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the precision agriculture industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of precision agriculture market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, and geography. The global precision agriculture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading precision agriculture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global precision agriculture market is segmented on the basis of component and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. Further, based on application, the precision agriculture market is divided into data management, precision spraying, precision irrigation, precision planting, field monitoring, precision fertilization, and others.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. PRECISION AGRICULTURE MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. PRECISION AGRICULTURE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. PRECISION AGRICULTURE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. PRECISION AGRICULTURE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT 8. PRECISION AGRICULTURE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 9. PRECISION AGRICULTURE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 11. PRECISION AGRICULTURE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. AG LEADER TECHNOLOGY, INC.

11.2. AGCO CORPORATION

11.3. AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS INC.

11.4. AGJUNCTION INC.

11.5. AGSENSE LLC (VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC.)

11.6. CROPMETRICS LLC

11.7. CROPZILLA SOFTWARE, INC.

11.8. DEERE COMPANY

11.9. RAVEN INDUSTRIES

11.10. TRIMBLE INC. 12. APPENDIX

