Proactive Security Market | Need Market Size Calculation | know more about COVID-19 impact Altran, FireEye, IBM, LogRhythm, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The demand for proactive security is on the rise owing to the global strategic shift towards protection against cyber security attacks. Increasing needs of the enterprise to manage strict regulations and compliance further creates a favorable landscape for the major players of the proactive security market during the forecast period. North America market is likely to witness high growth owing to the rapid adoption of security measures in the region in the years to come.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The proactive security market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period on account of the growing adoption of IoT and smart mobile devices and increasing sophistication in attacking techniques. Moreover, stringent regulations and compliance are expected to propel the growth of the proactive security market. However, budgetary constraints associated with deployment may hamper the growth of the proactive security market during the forecast period. On the other hand, digital transformation in developing countries is likely to showcase significant opportunities for market players over the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Altran, FireEye, Inc., IBM, LogRhythm, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Qualys, Inc., Rapid7, Securonix, Inc., Symantec Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Proactive Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of proactive security market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global proactive security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading proactive security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global proactive security market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as IT & telecom, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, government and defense, healthcare, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and others.

