Telecom Order Management Market Based on Current and Future Trends, Developments and Opportunities 2021-2027 | Cerillion, ChikPea, Cognizant, Comarch SA, IBM Corporation, Mphasis, Neustar

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The telecom order management is witnessing massive growth in the North America region on account of the wide-scale expansion of the LTE network. Increasing inclination towards cloud-based services owing to faster deployment and agility benefits is the ongoing trend among organizations. Cost-effective business processes would further create a favorable market landscape during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The telecom order management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid growth in the number of connected device as well as subscribers. Also, consolidation of services by network operators and telecom service providers are further likely to augment the market growth. However, reluctance to adopt structural changes in systems and technologies may hamper the growth of telecom order management market during the forecast period. On the other hand, innovations by key market players in next-gen tools would offer lucrative opportunities for the telecom order management market.

Key players profiled in the report include Cerillion, ChikPea Inc., Cognizant, Comarch SA, IBM Corporation, Mphasis, Neustar, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Telecom Order Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of telecom order management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, order type, and geography. The global telecom order management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading telecom order management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global telecom order management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and order type. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the order type, is classified as Wireline and wireless.

