25.2% GLOBAL CAGR FOR VOLUMETRIC VIDEO MARKET MARKET TO ACHIEVE US$ 8,471.0 MN BY 2027

Hammerhead, Holoxica, Hypevr Technology, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation – PROMINENT MARKET PARTICIPANTS IN VOLUMETRIC VIDEO MARKET

The volumetric video is a technique, where videos are capture objects, person, or locations, in 2D or 3D using 360 view. The rising applications of volumetric videos in diverse end-user industries is the offering lucrative opportunities to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing AR/VR applications paired with the propagation of content delivery devices as well as use of 3D or 360 content in the entertainment industry is preopening the demand for volumetric videos. Moreover, the growing attractiveness of sports events and rising demand for improved match viewing experience are the crucial factors bolstering players to innovate and develop products in line with viewers’ preferences. For example, in 2019, Intel and Manchester City revealed the immersive highlights of the match to improve spectator engagement utilizing the Intel true view volumetric video technology.

Based on application, the volumetric video market is dominated by the sports events and entertainment segment. Also, by volumetric capture, the hardware segment is estimated to lead the market throughout the forecast period. The use of 360°cameras is various end-user applications is progressively increasing; these cameras offer better picture quality as well as viewing experience to end-users. Players including Google, Facebook, Intel, and Raytrix have launched several cameras based on 6DOF volumetric capture as well as depth-sensing technology.

Microsoft is one of the key player operating in the volumetric video market. The company teamed up with Hammerhead VR as well as Digital Catapult for the creation of volumetric videos as well as a 3D capture studio. Moreover, it has also collaborated with Volucap, 8th Wall Inc., and Little Star Media, Inc., to enhance its AR/VR associated product offerings. Furthermore, the company has ascended its business offerings of volumetric video through licensed partnership with Dimension Studios and Metastage. Additionally, the company is significantly investing in R&D to enhance its volumetric video technology, apart from entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations.

The top five companies in the volumetric video market Hammerhead, Hypevr Technology, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation. The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current volumetric video solution portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up gradation, mergers & acquisitions and other joint activities. There are various other notable players in the global volumetric video market ecosystem such as 4D View Solutions SAS, Scatter, the Coretec Group Inc., Vostokvr.com, and Voxon Photonics.

Most of the market initiatives were observed in North America and Europe region, which have a high potential of volumetric video market-related service providers. Few of the important market initiatives and product developments from the industry are mentioned below: