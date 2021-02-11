15.4% GLOBAL CAGR FOR ONLINE PROGRAM MANAGEMENT MARKET MARKET TO ACHIEVE US$11,986.4 MN BY 2027

Online program management (OPM) comprises supporting students, processing registrations, conducting market research and analytics, and offers the latest marketing technology infrastructure. The team involved with online program management includes digital marketing experts, data analysts, education technologists, web developers, and student support specialists to create an effortless process for students. Online degrees are now common, provided by several colleges and universities, every year, students at all institutions enroll for online courses. Online education has become a mainstream activity in a growing number of institutions around the world. Several institutions around the globe address online education in their strategic plans, emphasizing a range of objectives, which include enrollment growth, quality enhancement, and student completion. The online enrollment is a growth engine in various countries, especially in the US higher education. The mainstream of online programs has adopted quality standards for program design, course design, online faculty development, and student results. Further, investments in various tools and techniques in order to offer online educational strategies are predictable to play a significant role in the near future.

Get Sample [email protected]https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008061/

The online program management market operates in a highly fragmented and competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current offerings, diversifying its client base, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well as the leading established companies in the globe. Several companies in the value chain are acquiring other players in the market to maintain their position in the market and provide efficient services to its customers. Major companies of online program management providers are based in North America and mainly the US. However, the market is penetrating at a high growth rate in the APAC region.

The full distance enrollment continues to grow strongly in several countries, particularly at the graduate level. Certainly, enrollment growth has influenced universities and colleges to launch online programs. Owing to growing online programs, online student headcount is also growing. The reason online learning has flourished in higher education is the use of core technologies, and the scope for individual faculty to craft a version of online learning that suits their subject. Several institutions across all the regions adhere model of online learning quality assurance and offer faculty with appropriate guidance and assessment.

The key companies profiled in the online program management market include 2U, Inc., Academic Partnerships, Apollidon, Bisk Education, Inc., Blackboard Inc., Keypath Education, Noodle Partners, Online Education Services (OES), Pearson Education, and Wiley Education Services. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

Most of the market initiatives were observed in North America region, which have a high potential of online program management service providers. Few of the important market initiatives and product developments from the industry are mentioned below: