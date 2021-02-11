16.2% GLOBAL CAGR FOR E-INVOICING MARKET TO ACHIEVE US$ 15.50 BN BY 2027

IBM Corporation, SAP SE, The Sage Group Plc, Cegedim SA, and Comarch SA – PROMINENT MARKET PARTICIPANTS IN E-INVOICING MARKET

E-invoicing is a form of electronic billing and is used by trading partners to present and monitor transactional documents between one another and ensure the terms of their trading agreements are being met. E-invoicing is a growing market with rising adoption in various segments such as business to business, business to customer, and business to government, among others. E-invoicing exclusively refers to the electronic invoice exchange between buyers and suppliers. Various countries define e-invoicing differently based on the regulations and nature of businesses prevalent in specific countries. For the scope of this study, electronic invoices are defined as formal invoices with more than seven mandatory fields with the supplier and buyer authentication. For the exchange of e-invoices, there are various models that are being used across industries such as supplier direct model, buyer direct model, SaaS/PaaS model, network model, four corner model, multi-cloud model, and hybrid cloud model. Organizations across the world either exchange e-invoices directly with their customers or use third-party service providers. The growing trend of various digitalizing documents for efficient processing and compliance requirements is boosting the transition from manual paper-based invoices to electronic invoices on a global scale.

The global e-invoicing market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. SAM holds the dominant share in the e-invoicing market, and APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. Policies in Europe are beneficial for the growth of varied businesses, which is one of the factors contributing to the development of the e-invoicing market in Europe. Public administrations across Europe have planned to become e-invoicing ready from April 2020. France, Estonia, Portugal, and Croatia are some of the countries which are working aggressively to bring the B2G e-invoicing mandate. In addition to that, B2B e-invoicing mandates are planned in France and Serbia from 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The top five companies in the e-invoicing market include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, The Sage Group Plc, Cegedim SA, and Comarch SA. The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current e-invoicing solution portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up-gradation, mergers & acquisitions, and other joint activities. There are various other notable players in the global e-invoicing market ecosystem, such as Basware Corporation, Coupa Software Inc., Nipendo Ltd, Tradeshift, and Transcepta LLC.