What Are the Key Factors of Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Market To Growing Rapidly In Global? Top Key Players -BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Insulet Corporation

The Asia Pacific diabetes care devices market is expected to reach US$ 8,880.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,011.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rapid technological advancements in diabetes care devices and increasing rate of obesity. However, the diabetes care devices market is likely to get impacted due to high cost of diabetes care devices and increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes in the region.

The Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

China is expected to lead the market in the Asia Pacific region owing to highest rate of incidences for the type 2 diabetes and increasing awareness in the country. However, rise in the prevalence of the diabetes is likely to add novel opportunities in the forecast period. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Market in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC DIABETES CARE DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Glucometers

Lancets

Testing Strips

Other Glucose Monitoring Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Pens

Insulin Syringes

Insulin Pumps

Other Insulin Delivery Devices

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

By Geography

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific



Company Profiles

BD

Novo Nordisk A/S

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Dexcom, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffman-LA Roche Ltd.

