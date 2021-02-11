Fumigants Market Size 2021-Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis, Top Leaders- | DowDuPont, AMVAC, ADAMA Agricultural

“

Key Players Mentioned: DowDuPont, AMVAC, ADAMA Agricultural, FMC Corporation, BASF, Syngenta, UPL Group, Detia-Degesch, Ikeda Kogyo, Arkema, Lanxess, Eastman, Solvay, ASHTA Chemicals, Jiangsu Shuangling, Dalian Dyechem, Shenyang Fengshou, Jining Shengcheng, Nantong Shizhuang, Limin Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: 1,3-Dichloropropene

Chloropicrin

Methyl Bromide

Metam Sodium

Phosphine

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Warehouse

Tabernacle

Housing

Carriage

Ship’S Hold

Other



The Fumigants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fumigants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fumigants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fumigants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fumigants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fumigants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fumigants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fumigants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fumigants Market Overview

1.1 Fumigants Product Scope

1.2 Fumigants Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fumigants Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 1,3-Dichloropropene

1.2.3 Chloropicrin

1.2.4 Methyl Bromide

1.2.5 Metam Sodium

1.2.6 Phosphine

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Fumigants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fumigants Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Warehouse

1.3.3 Tabernacle

1.3.4 Housing

1.3.5 Carriage

1.3.6 Ship’S Hold

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Fumigants Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Fumigants Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Fumigants Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Fumigants Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Fumigants Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Fumigants Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Fumigants Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Fumigants Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Fumigants Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Fumigants Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Fumigants Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Fumigants Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Fumigants Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Fumigants Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Fumigants Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Fumigants Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Fumigants Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Fumigants Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Fumigants Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fumigants Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Fumigants Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fumigants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fumigants as of 2019)

3.4 Global Fumigants Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Fumigants Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Fumigants Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Fumigants Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Fumigants Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fumigants Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fumigants Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Fumigants Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fumigants Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fumigants Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fumigants Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Fumigants Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Fumigants Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Fumigants Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fumigants Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fumigants Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Fumigants Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Fumigants Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fumigants Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fumigants Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fumigants Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Fumigants Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Fumigants Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Fumigants Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Fumigants Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Fumigants Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Fumigants Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Fumigants Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Fumigants Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Fumigants Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Fumigants Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Fumigants Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Fumigants Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Fumigants Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Fumigants Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Fumigants Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Fumigants Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Fumigants Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Fumigants Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Fumigants Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Fumigants Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Fumigants Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Fumigants Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Fumigants Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Fumigants Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fumigants Business

12.1 DowDuPont

12.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.1.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

12.1.3 DowDuPont Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 DowDuPont Fumigants Products Offered

12.1.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

12.2 AMVAC

12.2.1 AMVAC Corporation Information

12.2.2 AMVAC Business Overview

12.2.3 AMVAC Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 AMVAC Fumigants Products Offered

12.2.5 AMVAC Recent Development

12.3 ADAMA Agricultural

12.3.1 ADAMA Agricultural Corporation Information

12.3.2 ADAMA Agricultural Business Overview

12.3.3 ADAMA Agricultural Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 ADAMA Agricultural Fumigants Products Offered

12.3.5 ADAMA Agricultural Recent Development

12.4 FMC Corporation

12.4.1 FMC Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 FMC Corporation Business Overview

12.4.3 FMC Corporation Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 FMC Corporation Fumigants Products Offered

12.4.5 FMC Corporation Recent Development

12.5 BASF

12.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.5.2 BASF Business Overview

12.5.3 BASF Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 BASF Fumigants Products Offered

12.5.5 BASF Recent Development

12.6 Syngenta

12.6.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

12.6.2 Syngenta Business Overview

12.6.3 Syngenta Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Syngenta Fumigants Products Offered

12.6.5 Syngenta Recent Development

12.7 UPL Group

12.7.1 UPL Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 UPL Group Business Overview

12.7.3 UPL Group Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 UPL Group Fumigants Products Offered

12.7.5 UPL Group Recent Development

12.8 Detia-Degesch

12.8.1 Detia-Degesch Corporation Information

12.8.2 Detia-Degesch Business Overview

12.8.3 Detia-Degesch Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Detia-Degesch Fumigants Products Offered

12.8.5 Detia-Degesch Recent Development

12.9 Ikeda Kogyo

12.9.1 Ikeda Kogyo Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ikeda Kogyo Business Overview

12.9.3 Ikeda Kogyo Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Ikeda Kogyo Fumigants Products Offered

12.9.5 Ikeda Kogyo Recent Development

12.10 Arkema

12.10.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.10.2 Arkema Business Overview

12.10.3 Arkema Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Arkema Fumigants Products Offered

12.10.5 Arkema Recent Development

12.11 Lanxess

12.11.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.11.2 Lanxess Business Overview

12.11.3 Lanxess Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Lanxess Fumigants Products Offered

12.11.5 Lanxess Recent Development

12.12 Eastman

12.12.1 Eastman Corporation Information

12.12.2 Eastman Business Overview

12.12.3 Eastman Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Eastman Fumigants Products Offered

12.12.5 Eastman Recent Development

12.13 Solvay

12.13.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.13.2 Solvay Business Overview

12.13.3 Solvay Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Solvay Fumigants Products Offered

12.13.5 Solvay Recent Development

12.14 ASHTA Chemicals

12.14.1 ASHTA Chemicals Corporation Information

12.14.2 ASHTA Chemicals Business Overview

12.14.3 ASHTA Chemicals Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 ASHTA Chemicals Fumigants Products Offered

12.14.5 ASHTA Chemicals Recent Development

12.15 Jiangsu Shuangling

12.15.1 Jiangsu Shuangling Corporation Information

12.15.2 Jiangsu Shuangling Business Overview

12.15.3 Jiangsu Shuangling Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Jiangsu Shuangling Fumigants Products Offered

12.15.5 Jiangsu Shuangling Recent Development

12.16 Dalian Dyechem

12.16.1 Dalian Dyechem Corporation Information

12.16.2 Dalian Dyechem Business Overview

12.16.3 Dalian Dyechem Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Dalian Dyechem Fumigants Products Offered

12.16.5 Dalian Dyechem Recent Development

12.17 Shenyang Fengshou

12.17.1 Shenyang Fengshou Corporation Information

12.17.2 Shenyang Fengshou Business Overview

12.17.3 Shenyang Fengshou Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Shenyang Fengshou Fumigants Products Offered

12.17.5 Shenyang Fengshou Recent Development

12.18 Jining Shengcheng

12.18.1 Jining Shengcheng Corporation Information

12.18.2 Jining Shengcheng Business Overview

12.18.3 Jining Shengcheng Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Jining Shengcheng Fumigants Products Offered

12.18.5 Jining Shengcheng Recent Development

12.19 Nantong Shizhuang

12.19.1 Nantong Shizhuang Corporation Information

12.19.2 Nantong Shizhuang Business Overview

12.19.3 Nantong Shizhuang Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Nantong Shizhuang Fumigants Products Offered

12.19.5 Nantong Shizhuang Recent Development

12.20 Limin Chemical

12.20.1 Limin Chemical Corporation Information

12.20.2 Limin Chemical Business Overview

12.20.3 Limin Chemical Fumigants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Limin Chemical Fumigants Products Offered

12.20.5 Limin Chemical Recent Development

13 Fumigants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Fumigants Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fumigants

13.4 Fumigants Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Fumigants Distributors List

14.3 Fumigants Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Fumigants Market Trends

15.2 Fumigants Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Fumigants Market Challenges

15.4 Fumigants Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

