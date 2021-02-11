Urethane Coating Additive Market Growth Analysis, Business Demand, Trends, Forecast by 2027 | Leading Players like: | AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema SA, Ashland Inc.

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Urethane Coating Additive Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Urethane Coating Additive report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Urethane Coating Additive market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Urethane Coating Additive specifications, and company profiles. The Urethane Coating Additive study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Urethane Coating Additive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Urethane Coating Additive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Urethane Coating Additive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Urethane Coating Additive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Urethane Coating Additive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Urethane Coating Additive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Cytec Industries Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, Evonik Industries AG, K-Tech (India) Limited, The Lubrizol Corporation, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., Allnex, BYK, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: One-Component Polyurethane Coating

Two-Component Polyurethane Coatings



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Architecture

Industrial

Wood & Furniture

Others



The Urethane Coating Additive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Urethane Coating Additive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Urethane Coating Additive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Urethane Coating Additive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Urethane Coating Additive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Urethane Coating Additive market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Urethane Coating Additive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Urethane Coating Additive market?

Table of Contents:

1 Urethane Coating Additive Market Overview

1.1 Urethane Coating Additive Product Scope

1.2 Urethane Coating Additive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 One-Component Polyurethane Coating

1.2.3 Two-Component Polyurethane Coatings

1.3 Urethane Coating Additive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Architecture

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Wood & Furniture

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Urethane Coating Additive Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Urethane Coating Additive Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Urethane Coating Additive Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Urethane Coating Additive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Urethane Coating Additive Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Urethane Coating Additive Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Urethane Coating Additive Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Urethane Coating Additive Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Urethane Coating Additive Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Urethane Coating Additive Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Urethane Coating Additive Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Urethane Coating Additive Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Urethane Coating Additive Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Urethane Coating Additive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Urethane Coating Additive as of 2019)

3.4 Global Urethane Coating Additive Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Urethane Coating Additive Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Urethane Coating Additive Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Urethane Coating Additive Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Urethane Coating Additive Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Urethane Coating Additive Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Urethane Coating Additive Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Urethane Coating Additive Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Urethane Coating Additive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Urethane Coating Additive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Urethane Coating Additive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Urethane Coating Additive Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Urethane Coating Additive Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Urethane Coating Additive Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Urethane Coating Additive Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Urethane Coating Additive Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Urethane Coating Additive Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Urethane Coating Additive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Urethane Coating Additive Business

12.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

12.1.1 AkzoNobel N.V. Corporation Information

12.1.2 AkzoNobel N.V. Business Overview

12.1.3 AkzoNobel N.V. Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 AkzoNobel N.V. Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.1.5 AkzoNobel N.V. Recent Development

12.2 Arkema SA

12.2.1 Arkema SA Corporation Information

12.2.2 Arkema SA Business Overview

12.2.3 Arkema SA Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Arkema SA Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.2.5 Arkema SA Recent Development

12.3 Ashland Inc.

12.3.1 Ashland Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ashland Inc. Business Overview

12.3.3 Ashland Inc. Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Ashland Inc. Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.3.5 Ashland Inc. Recent Development

12.4 BASF SE

12.4.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF SE Business Overview

12.4.3 BASF SE Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 BASF SE Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.4.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.5 Cabot Corp.

12.5.1 Cabot Corp. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Cabot Corp. Business Overview

12.5.3 Cabot Corp. Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Cabot Corp. Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.5.5 Cabot Corp. Recent Development

12.6 Cytec Industries Inc.

12.6.1 Cytec Industries Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Cytec Industries Inc. Business Overview

12.6.3 Cytec Industries Inc. Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Cytec Industries Inc. Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.6.5 Cytec Industries Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Daikin Industries Ltd.

12.7.1 Daikin Industries Ltd. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Daikin Industries Ltd. Business Overview

12.7.3 Daikin Industries Ltd. Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Daikin Industries Ltd. Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.7.5 Daikin Industries Ltd. Recent Development

12.8 The Dow Chemical Company

12.8.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 The Dow Chemical Company Business Overview

12.8.3 The Dow Chemical Company Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 The Dow Chemical Company Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.8.5 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Development

12.9 Eastman Chemical Company

12.9.1 Eastman Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.9.2 Eastman Chemical Company Business Overview

12.9.3 Eastman Chemical Company Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Eastman Chemical Company Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.9.5 Eastman Chemical Company Recent Development

12.10 Elementis PLC

12.10.1 Elementis PLC Corporation Information

12.10.2 Elementis PLC Business Overview

12.10.3 Elementis PLC Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Elementis PLC Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.10.5 Elementis PLC Recent Development

12.11 Evonik Industries AG

12.11.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

12.11.2 Evonik Industries AG Business Overview

12.11.3 Evonik Industries AG Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Evonik Industries AG Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.11.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development

12.12 K-Tech (India) Limited

12.12.1 K-Tech (India) Limited Corporation Information

12.12.2 K-Tech (India) Limited Business Overview

12.12.3 K-Tech (India) Limited Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 K-Tech (India) Limited Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.12.5 K-Tech (India) Limited Recent Development

12.13 The Lubrizol Corporation

12.13.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Corporation Information

12.13.2 The Lubrizol Corporation Business Overview

12.13.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.13.5 The Lubrizol Corporation Recent Development

12.14 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

12.14.1 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. Corporation Information

12.14.2 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. Business Overview

12.14.3 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.14.5 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. Recent Development

12.15 Allnex

12.15.1 Allnex Corporation Information

12.15.2 Allnex Business Overview

12.15.3 Allnex Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Allnex Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.15.5 Allnex Recent Development

12.16 BYK

12.16.1 BYK Corporation Information

12.16.2 BYK Business Overview

12.16.3 BYK Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 BYK Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.16.5 BYK Recent Development

12.17 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

12.17.1 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Business Overview

12.17.3 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Urethane Coating Additive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Urethane Coating Additive Products Offered

12.17.5 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. Recent Development

13 Urethane Coating Additive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Urethane Coating Additive Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Urethane Coating Additive

13.4 Urethane Coating Additive Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Urethane Coating Additive Distributors List

14.3 Urethane Coating Additive Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Urethane Coating Additive Market Trends

15.2 Urethane Coating Additive Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Urethane Coating Additive Market Challenges

15.4 Urethane Coating Additive Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

