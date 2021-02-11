EV Charging Infrastructure Market by Growing Technology Trends and Analysis 2027 – ABB, Driivz, EVbox Leviton Manufacturing, Siemens AG and Tesla

Worldwide EV Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the EV Charging Infrastructure Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global EV Charging Infrastructure Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global EV Charging Infrastructure Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the EV Charging Infrastructure players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The EV Charging Infrastructure market is accounted to US$ 6.45 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 95.98 Bn by 2027.



Top Dominating Key Players:

ABB Ltd. ABM Industries Incorporated Bosch Automotive Service Solution ChargePoint, Inc. DELTA ELECTRONICS Driivz Ltd. EVbox Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. Siemens AG Tesla, Inc.

Market initiatives such as partnership and contracts are expected to be the key growth strategy to be adopted by players for the next two-three years. However, this strategy could impact competition; it is also expected to generate new market as well as product opportunities as recently combined companies will thrive to maintain position and profitability.

The China holds the largest EV charging infrastructure market share in the Asia-Pacific region. The government of China is focusing strongly towards the deployment of charging station across tier-1 cities such as Beijing and Shanghai. Currently, Beijing targeted installation of approx. 4.8 million charging posts and about 1, 00,000 stations by 2020. The current policy even also focusing on the deployment of charging facilities across new residential construction in the city. Such a robust initiative of governments and private market players lead towards the growth of EV Charging infrastructure across the country. This factor would help the China market to sustain its share in the EV Charging infrastructure market.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global EV Charging Infrastructure market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the EV Charging Infrastructure market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global EV Charging Infrastructure market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the EV Charging Infrastructure market?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the EV Charging Infrastructure Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the EV Charging Infrastructure Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the EV Charging Infrastructure Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the EV Charging Infrastructure Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

