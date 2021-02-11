Dental Services Market 2020: Comprehensive Research Including Top Companies, Latest Trends and Challenges Forecast by 2026 with key players position (Coast Dental Services, Mydentist, Abano Healthcare Group, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore))

The Dental Services Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Dental Services Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Dental Services Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Dental Services Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Dental Services Market

The Dental Services Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:

Examination and diagnosis

Restorative dentistry

Periodontics

Extraction of teeth under local anaesthesia and curettage of infected socket

Preventive dentistry and oral health education

Pediatric Dentistry (0 to 18 years old)

Key applications:

Hospitals

Dental clinics and laboratories

Others

Key players or companies covered are:

Coast Dental Services

Mydentist

Abano Healthcare Group

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)

1300SMILES

American Dental Partners

Apollo White Dental

Aspen Dental Management

Axiss Dental

Birner Dental Management Services

Brighter Dental Care

Dental Services Group

Enel-Med

Floss Dental

Folktandvården Stockholms län

Gentle Dentistry

Great Expressions Dental Centers

Healthway Medical

InterDent

Kool Smiles

Laboratorio Lucas Nicolas

Midwest Dental

Northwestern Management Services

Novadent

Oasis Dental Care

Oral Care AB

Oral Hammaslääkärit

Orasolv AB

Pacific Dental Services

PlusTerveys Oy

Praktikertjänst AB

ReachOut Healthcare America

Smile Brands

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Global Dental Services Market by size of businesses and future growth with organizational management and other details:

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Dental Services Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Dental Services Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Dental Services Market impacted?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Dental Services Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

