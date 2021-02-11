9.0% Growth in Europe Sinus Dilation Market Report Analysis 2019-2027|Business Market Insights

The Europe Sinus Dilation market is expected to reach US$ 1015.50 Mn in 2027 from US$ 515.34 Mn in 2019. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020-2027. Europe Sinus Dilation Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Sinus dilation refers to minimally invasive surgical procedure performed to reshape anatomy to expand sinus pathways and restore drainage. The procedure utilizes small balloons placed in key places in the nose and sinus, which are then dilated to expand the sinus pathways.

Europe Sinus Dilation Market – Market Segmentation

By Product

Endoscope

Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

Sinus Stents/ Implants

Handheld Instruments

By Procedure

Standalone Sinus Dilation Procedure

Hybrid Sinus Dilation Procedure

By End User

Hospitals

ENT Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Company Profiles

Medtronic

Smith And Nephew

Johnson And Johnson Services Inc

Stryker Corporation

Intersect ENT, Inc.

