Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market 2021 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, etc. | InForGrowth

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market for 2021-2026.

The “Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Roche

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Danaher

Ascensia

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

ARKRAY

Nova Biomedical

Trividia Health

Quidel

Accriva

OraSure Technologies

Helena Laboratories

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Abaxis (Zoetis)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Phamatech

Chembio Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

ELITech Group

Response Biomedical

Princeton BioMeditech

Alfa Wassermann. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Others On the basis of the end users/applications,

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory