Kombucha Market 2020 Growth Opportunities by Top Key Companies Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC, humm kombucha, Revive Kombucha, Kosmic Kombucha

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Kombucha Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the Global Kombucha Market was estimated to account for over US$ 1.8 billion by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~19% from 2019 to 2030.

The market growth can be attributed to several factors, which have led to its wide-scale adoption. The increasing incidences of chronic diseases, growing health consciousness along with changing lifestyle and rising awareness regarding health benefits by consumption of kombucha are anticipated to further contribute to this substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, incidences of beverage recall due to high alcohol content, regulations for the usage of microorganisms, and time required for regulatory approval are likely to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

KeVita.com, Asheville Kombucha Mamas LLC, humm kombucha, Revive Kombucha, Kosmic Kombucha, GT’S LIVING FOODS, Wonder Drink., LIVE Soda, LLC, NessAlla Kombucha and Health-Ade kombucha

To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes, research centers, and companies. For instance, In September 2017, GT’s Kombucha teamed up with Spartan, one of the largest obstacle race and endurance brand in the world. This partnership highlighted the steadily growing demand for probiotics through fermented food and drink options.

The high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, kidney disease, cardiac disease etc. has led to increasing health consciousness among people. To resolve/avoid these health issues, consumers are more attracted towards the healthy and nutritive beverages instead of unhealthy drinks. Kombucha falls under the healthy drinks category which is expected to be the major factor driving the market.

By Flavor (Herbs & Spices, Citrus, Berries, and Apple), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Food & Drink Specialist Stores and Online Channel)

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

