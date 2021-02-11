Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market 2020 Growth Opportunities by Top Key Companies Globus Medical, Medtronics, Merit Medical Systems, Stryker

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market is estimated to be over US$ 1100 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

The growth of the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market can be attributed to several factors that have led to the acceptance and use of this treatment for improvising the condition of patients by helping them to regain functional abilities. Moreover, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, complications and susceptibility to infections post-surgery, are factors hindering the growth of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market to a certain extent.

Some of the prominent players in the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market include:

Globus Medical, Medtronics, Merit Medical Systems, Stryker, Joline GmbH & Co. KG, Alphatec Spine, Inc., IZI Medical Products, SPINUS (BMK Global Medical Company), DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Zavation

Increasing prevalence of patients suffering from osteoporosis is one of the major factors contributing to market growth. Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are surgical processes which offer speedy recovery, patients don’t have to stay admitted into hospitals after the surgery for a long time and it is less painful, thus offering an advantage over traditional procedures. Vertebroplasty & kyphoplasty surgeries help patients to regain functional abilities and avoid vertebral collapse in the future. Moreover, the demand nowadays for minimally invasive therapies is increasing, thus boosting the growth of the vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market.

Increasing incidences of traumatic accidents and a rise in the number of injuries related to adventure and sports leading to bone fractures is also responsible for fueling the growth of this market. Vertebroplasty & kyphoplasty surgeries can be used to treat fractures with lesser pain and fewer complications in the surgery. Moreover, increasing geriatric population is anticipated to drive the growth of the vertebroplasty & kyphoplasty market.

The Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty), End Users (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Center)

