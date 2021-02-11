360 Degree Camera Market 2020 Growth Opportunities by Top Key Companies Nikon Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, GoPro

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “360 Degree Camera Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global 360 degree camera market was estimated to account for over US$ 580 million by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2019 to 2030.

The global 360 degree camera market is driven by several factors, such as the growing popularity of virtual reality content and the increasing demand for virtual reality headsets. 360 degree cameras are helpful for recording videos for virtual reality headset devices. Also, the construction of new virtual reality theme parks and the adoption of 360 degree cameras for consumer usage are driving the market growth of 360 degree cameras globally. China has launched the first virtual reality theme park called SoReal theme park in Beijing.

Get sample copy of “360 Degree Camera Market” at:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/262

Some of the prominent players in the 360 Degree Camera Market include:

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Nikon Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, GoPro, Inc., Xiaomi, LG Electronics., insta360, Eastman Kodak Company, Professional360 GmbH, and 360fly

Moreover, the rising adoption of 360 degree cameras in military & defense training, panoramic photography, and security & surveillance applications are anticipated to propel market growth globally. These cameras are ideal for video surveillance at airports, railway & metro stations, shopping malls, and other public places.

However, the high cost of 360 degree cameras, lack of compatibility with other technologies, and the need for high-speed internet connectivity are likely to affect market growth globally. The transfer of high-quality images and videos that are captured using 360 degree cameras require high-speed internet connectivity to see the same on monitoring devices on a real-time basis.

The 360 Degree Camera Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product Type (Wired Cameras and Wireless Cameras), Resolution (HD and Ultra-HD), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Military & Defense, and Media & Entertainment)

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Have any query? Inquiry about report:

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/262

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this [email protected]

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/262

About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com