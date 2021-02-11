Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market 2021: Investment Analysis, Overview, Dynamics & Latest Insights By Key Players – Esaote SpA, Hitachi Ltd., Planmed OY and EOS, Toshiba Medical System Corporation | FMI Report

Future Market Insights presents a comprehensive analysis of the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market in a new publication titled ‘Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026’. In this report, Future Market Insights has focussed on offering detailed insights and in-depth research on the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market over a 10 year forecast period 2016 – 2026. In this report, we have covered the important factors driving the expansion of the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market; untapped opportunities for market players in this field; trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market; and other insights across various key segments. In addition, we have identified the key drivers and restraints influencing the development of the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market. Changing trends are also analysed and presented in the report to equip clients with exhaustive information about the market resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly and indirectly impact the performance of the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market are also incorporated in the report.

Report Description

The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics capable of influencing growth and performance of the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market over the forecast period. To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report offers market forecast on the basis of product type, indication, end user and regions. The report provides analysis of the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different orthopaedic imaging equipment product types. The market dynamics section includes our analysis of the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macroeconomic factors influencing the growth of the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market and key regulations for medical devices. Also the pricing analysis of different products in the segment is mentioned for orthopaedic imaging equipment upcoming products.

The global orthopaedic imaging equipment market segments by product type, indication, end user and region, have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends governing the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type By Indication By End User By Region X-Ray System

CT-Scanner

MRI System

EOS Imaging Systems

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging Systems Acute injuries Sports Injuries Fracture Bone Dislocation Others

Chronic Disorders Osteoarthritis Osteoporosis Prolapsed Disc Degenerative Joint Disease Others

Others Hospitals

Radiology Centres

Emergency Care Facility

Ambulatory Surgical Centres North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

In the final section of the report, a ‘competitive landscape’ provides a dashboard view of key players engaged in the market for global orthopaedic imaging equipment.

This section is designed to provide clients with a detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to each market segment in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market and the potential players. However, this section also includes company details, company overview, key developments and market strategies of the profiled key players active in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market. Detailed profiles of orthopaedic imaging equipment product manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies.

Research Methodology

To ascertain the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market size, we have taken into account the revenue generated by the various manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is expected to develop in the future.

Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis – based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope. In addition, we have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market.

Another useful feature of this report is the analysis of the market segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, important to assess the degree of opportunity that providers desire to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market. Further, to understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market, Future Market Insights has developed a unique market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities.