Global WI-FI ADAPTER CARD Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

A new market study, titled “AI-Powered Storage Market Report ” has been featured on Market Research Future.

The geographical analysis of the global AI-powered storage market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The regional market is expected to account for the largest share of the global AI-powered storage market during the review period. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the high concentration of data storage market players, easy availability of proficient technical expertise, and growing penetration of AI in manufacturing, banking, telecom, and healthcare industries. Furthermore, the US is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the North America AI-powered storage market.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8291

In terms of market size, Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share in the AI-Powered Storage market. The European market has been divided into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. In Germany, the growing adoption of cloud computing and Industry 4.0 has led to the rising demand for AI-powered storage systems. The other leading countries fueling the growth of the AI-powered storage market are Russia, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and Spain.

Also Read: https://telegra.ph/AI-Powered-Storage-Market-Report-Projection-By-Demand-Technology-N95-Type-Sale-Revenue-Report-2025-SARS-CoV-2-Covid-19-Analysis-08-27

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the review period of 2019 to 2025. The regional market has been classified as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Japan and China are among the leading revenue generators in the Asia-Pacific AI-Powered Storage market. Adoption of AI technology by small and medium enterprises in the region, increasing requirement for cloud-based services, and adoption of robotics in manufacturing industries is expected to positively impact the market during the forecast period.

Also Read: https://market-newsflash.blogspot.com/2020/08/mining-automation-market-trends-global.html

The rest of the world includes Central & South America, and the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast.

Market Highlights

The global AI-powered storage market size is expected to grow from USD 10.71 billion in 2018 to USD 25.05 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.56% during the forecast period. Factors such as rise in data generated per day, growing adoption of AI across different enterprises, growing adoption of cloud services, and increase in hyperscale data centers are expected to drive the demand for AI-Powered Storages across the globe.

Also Read: https://myamazonecho.com/uncategorized/46165/mrfr-claims-how-coronavirus-will-reshape-edutainment-market-size-with-prevailing-factors-sars-cov-2-covid-19-analysis-3/

On the basis of offerings, the market has been segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment has been further divided into SSD, HDD, CPU, and GPU. The hardware segment dominated the market in 2018; it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

On the basis of storage system, the market has been segmented into direct-attached storage systems, network-attached storage systems, and storage area network. The storage area network segment dominated the market in 2018, whereas the network-attached storage systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

ALSO READ: https://bulletinline.com/2020/08/27/wifi-adapter-market-is-expected-to-grow-significantly-during-the-forecast-period-2019-2025-sars-cov-2-covid-19-analysis-2/

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)