Europe Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Global Trend 2021, Worldwide Research News and Emerging Growth Opportunity 2027

“Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”.

The Europe anti-money laundering solution market is expected to grow from US$ 435.15 million in 2019 to US$ 1,713.02 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

Growing focus on limiting risks related to digital payment methods are accelerating the growth of the Europe anti-money laundering solution market. Several European countries are witnessing high growth in digitalization in the banking sector. Government initiatives for digitalization have increased the importance of digital payments among consumers. This factor has resulted in the emergence of several digital payment wallets giving tough competition to the banks. Presently, financial technology enables consumers to make transactions through various platforms, such as laptops and mobile devices. The ability to perform financial transactions on laptops and mobile devices is so unified that consumers take it for granted. In the past years, banks traditionally performed financial assessing of their direct customers and their transactions and payments. With the emergence of digital payments, intermediaries are the link between the bank and the end client, leaving banks vulnerable to customer malfeasance. At present, in Europe, the regulatory focus is centered on limiting money-laundering risks related to digital payment methods, such as e-payments and mobile wallets.

Get Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013948541/sample

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

Accenture; ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.; BAE Systems plc; LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group; Nasdaq Inc.; NICE Ltd.; Open Text Corporation; Oracle Corporation; and SAS Institute Inc

To inquire about the discount available on this Report, visit @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013948541/discount

Global Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

This analysis provides evaluation for altering competitive dynamics:

– This thorough Anti-Money Laundering Solution analysis of this shifting contest dynamics and keeps you in front of competitions;

– Six-year prediction assessment primarily based mostly on the way the sector is anticipated to development;

– Precisely which Anti-Money Laundering Solution application/end-user kind or Types can observe incremental increase prospects;

– Which trends, barriers, and challenges could impact the development and size of Anti-Money Laundering Solution economy;

– It helps to know that the vital product-type sections along with their growth;

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Size

2.2 Anti-Money Laundering Solution Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Anti-Money Laundering Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Anti-Money Laundering Solution Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Anti-Money Laundering Solution Sales by Product

4.2 Global Anti-Money Laundering Solution Revenue by Product

4.3 Anti-Money Laundering Solution Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Anti-Money Laundering Solution Breakdown Data by End User

Purchase this report:

https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013948541/buy/3000

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.